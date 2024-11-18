Home>>
Xi says China-Brazil relations at important historical juncture
(Xinhua) 09:39, November 18, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that as China and Brazil celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, relations between the two countries stand at an important historical juncture of building on past achievements and forging ahead.
Xi made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival here for the 19th G20 Summit and a state visit to Brazil.
