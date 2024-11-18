Full Text of Chinese president's signed article in Brazilian media

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping published a signed article in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo on Sunday under the title "A Friendship Spanning Vast Oceans A Voyage Toward a Brighter Shared Future" as he is traveling to Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and a state visit to the country.

Following is an English version of the full text of the article:

A Friendship Spanning Vast Oceans

A Voyage Toward a Brighter Shared Future

Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

At the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, I will soon pay a state visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil and attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Endowed with an expansive land, abundant resources, breathtaking landscapes and a rich tapestry of cultures, Brazil is a favorite destination of the Chinese people. Over two hundred years ago, as Chinese products, such as tea, lychee, spice and porcelain, traversed the oceans to reach the Brazilian shores, trade and economic exchanges began to bridge our two nations and became a bond of friendship between our people.

Fifty years ago, on August 15, 1974, China and Brazil established full diplomatic ties. Our relationship has since withstood the test of a changing international landscape and become increasingly mature and vibrant. This dynamic relationship has not only boosted our respective development but also contributed significantly to world peace and stability. It has established a model for major developing countries to develop win-win cooperation and pursue a shared future.

China and Brazil value mutual respect and treat each other as equals. Our people appreciate and support each other's choice of development path. Brazil is the first country to establish a strategic partnership with China. It is also the first nation in Latin America to enter into a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Our relationship has always been a forerunner in the relations between China and fellow developing nations. The two governments have between them a full-fledged mechanism for dialogue and cooperation, of which the high-level commission for coordination and cooperation has been in effective operation for 20 years and played a significant role in coordinating and planning cooperation in various fields and in promoting common development.

China and Brazil value mutual benefit and promote synergy between our comparative strengths as we work hand in hand to advance respective modernization. China has been Brazil's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, and is a major source of foreign investment in Brazil. According to statistics from the Chinese side, China's annual imports from Brazil in the past three years have stayed above 100 billion U.S. dollars. Thanks to our joint efforts, the structure of trade is becoming increasingly optimized, the level of cooperation is improving, and the scope of shared interests is expanding. Our mutually beneficial cooperation, with no shortage of bright spots and fruitful outcomes in areas of agriculture, infrastructure, energy, resources, green development, technological innovation and finance, has greatly promoted economic and social progress in both countries.

China and Brazil champion openness, inclusiveness and mutual learning, and we share a natural affinity and a common pursuit of all that is beautiful. Brazil's renowned poets and writers Cecilia Meireles and Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis translated poems from China's Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD), though not directly from Chinese. Their commendable endeavors reflect the resonance between our two cultures that defy time and space. In recent years, music, dance, and other forms of art, along with cuisine and sport, have become a new bridge connecting the people of our two countries, helping to enhance amity and mutual understanding. Brazil's cute capybaras, bossa nova music, Samba dance, and Capoeira are immensely popular in China. China's traditional festivals like the Spring Festival and its cultural heritages such as traditional Chinese medicine are increasingly well-known among Brazilians. Our young people, journalists, and academics interact frequently, and subnational exchanges are active and vibrant. Since earlier this year, a series of events have been held in both countries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, presenting to our people an array of splendid cultural and artistic feasts. In the last couple of days, I received letters from over a hundred Brazilian friends from across sectors, including the Brazil-China Friendship Association, university teachers and students, and the Copacabana Fort Orchestra of Rio de Janeiro. I am profoundly touched by their fervent desire to strengthen the friendship between our two nations.

China and Brazil stay committed to peace, development, fairness and justice. We have similar or identical views on many international and regional issues. Both are staunch defenders of the basic norms of international relations and multilateralism, coordinating closely and consistently within the United Nations, G20, BRICS and other international organizations and multilateral mechanisms on crucial issues, including global governance and climate change. Not long ago, China and Brazil jointly issued a six-point common understanding on political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Our initiative has received a positive response from the international community. China and Brazil, embracing our roles and responsibilities as major countries, have contributed to a multipolar world, conduced to greater democracy in international relations and injected positive energy into global peace and stability.

Today's world is undergoing an accelerating transformation unseen in a century. New challenges and new changes continue to arise. As a Chinese saying goes, "In a race of a hundred boats, those who row hardest will lead; among a thousand sails competing, those who advance most bravely will win." As major developing countries in the eastern and western hemispheres respectively and important members of BRICS, China and Brazil should unite more closely, row hardest and advance most bravely. We should pioneer new routes together and jointly set sail on a voyage toward a brighter shared future that belongs to both our people and the whole of humanity.

Our two countries should stay the course of friendly relations. We should remain committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual learning. We should further intensify exchanges at all levels and across all fields, including between the governments, political parties, and legislatures, and step up the exchange of experience in state governance and national development. We should continuously strengthen strategic mutual trust and cement the political foundation of our bilateral relations. We should fully leverage the role of the China-Brazil high-level coordination and cooperation commission (COSBAN), the comprehensive strategic dialogue and other cooperation mechanisms to build a stable and mature major-country relationship and ensure its steady and sustained growth.

Our two countries should foster new growth drivers for mutually beneficial cooperation. Both China and Brazil prioritize accelerating economic development and improving people's livelihoods and both are forging ahead on the path of modernization. At present, as the new sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation gather pace, our two countries must seize the opportunities offered by the times. We should promote synergy between China's Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's development strategies, and we should keep enhancing the strategic impacts of our mutually beneficial cooperation, broaden its scope, and break new ground. We should foster more exemplary projects that align with the trends of the times, deliver lasting benefits to the people, and contribute to the common development of our countries and regions.

Our two countries should solidify the foundation of people-to-people friendship. China and Brazil boast rich, diverse and uniquely fascinating cultures that are complementary and drawn to each other. We should uphold openness and inclusiveness, values that are imbued in our traditions, and deepen our exchanges and cooperation in the areas of culture, education, science and technology, health, sports, tourism, and at the subnational levels. This will help our people view each other's countries in a more accurate, multidimensional, and vivid light, and cultivate more people-to-people ambassadors who will carry forward the China-Brazil traditional friendship. Friendly exchanges, in turn, enhance harmony and mutual enrichment between our civilizations and make the garden of human civilization more colorful and more vibrant.

Our two countries should strengthen solidarity, support each other and fulfill our responsibilities as major countries. Despite its collective rise, the Global South has yet to have its voice and demands fully heard and reflected in the existing international governance system. As two of the world's major developing countries, China and Brazil should take on the mantle of historical duty and responsibilities. We must work together with others in the Global South to resolutely safeguard the developing nations' common interests, address global challenges through cooperation, and promote a global governance system that is fairer and more equitable. China and Brazil should make our distinctive contribution to world peace, stability and common development.

Another reason for my visit to Brazil this time is to attend the summit of the G20, an important platform for international economic cooperation. Following its assumption of the presidency, Brazil has established the summit theme as "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet" and made active efforts to advance G20 cooperation in various areas, laying a good foundation for the success of the summit in Rio de Janeiro. President Lula has placed fighting hunger and poverty high on the summit's agenda and proposed the establishment of a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. China highly commends and will actively support his initiative.

Building a just world requires the G20 to honor the principles of mutual respect, equal-footed cooperation and mutual benefit, and support Global South countries in achieving greater development. Development must be placed at the center of G20 cooperation, and the attainment of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development must be a top priority. A global partnership for sustainable development must be built, and global development must be more inclusive, beneficial to all and more resilient. It is important to press ahead with the reform of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the World Trade Organization and to increase the representation and voice of the Global South. Macroeconomic policy coordination must be stepped up, and trade and investment liberalization and facilitation promoted, to create an open, inclusive, and non-discriminatory environment for international economic cooperation.

Building a sustainable planet requires the G20 to promote sustainable production and lifestyle as a way to achieve harmony between humanity and nature. The G20 must advance international cooperation in such areas as green and low-carbon development, environmental protection, energy transition and climate change response. It must honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and provide more funding, technology and capacity-building support to Global South countries. Thirty-two years ago, the UN Conference on Environment and Development held in Rio de Janeiro produced important outcomes such as Agenda 21. This time again in Rio, an important topic for discussion at the G20 leaders' meeting is global green and low-carbon development, and I hope the summit will provide stronger momentum and greater confidence for global sustainable development.

I am confident that the Rio de Janeiro Summit will achieve fruitful outcomes and leave a distinct Brazilian mark on G20's history. I also look forward to working with President Lula to usher in a new "golden 50 years" for China-Brazil relations, and promote a more just and sustainable community with a shared future.

