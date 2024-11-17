Xi calls for promoting synergy between China's Belt and Road Initiative, Brazil's development strategies

Xinhua) 15:02, November 17, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Brazil must seize the opportunities offered by the times, and continue to promote synergy between China's Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's development strategies, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published on Sunday in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo.

Xi said both sides should keep enhancing the strategic impacts of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, broaden its scope, and break new ground.

The article titled "A Friendship Spanning Vast Oceans A Voyage Toward a Brighter Shared Future" was released as Xi is traveling to Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro and a state visit to Brazil.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)