Xi says China's position and actions on Ukraine issue always fair and square

November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's position and actions on the Ukraine issue have always been fair and square, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday.

China conducts shuttle diplomacy and mediation to promote peace talks, makes every effort for peace, and strives for de-escalation, he said.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

