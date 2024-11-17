Home>>
Xi tells Biden U.S. should not say one thing but do another
(Xinhua) 09:05, November 17, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that if the U.S. side always says one thing but does another, it will be detrimental to its own image, and undermine trust between China and the United States.
In his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Xi said it is important to match words with actions.
A man cannot establish himself without credibility, Xi said, adding that China has always honored its words.
