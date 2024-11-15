Home>>
Xi receives warm welcome upon his arrival in Lima for state visit to Peru, APEC meeting
(People's Daily App) 15:03, November 15, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping was warmly welcomed by Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen and other senior officials upon his arrival at the Callao Air Base in Lima on Thursday to pay a state visit to the Republic of Peru and attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
(Produced by Li Siyao, Zou Yun, and Wang Zhicheng)
