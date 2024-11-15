Home>>
China willing to exchange experience on industrial park construction with Peru: Xi
(Xinhua) 13:02, November 15, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to exchange experience on industrial park construction with Peru, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
Xi made the remarks in his talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Peruvians have eagerly awaited Xi's visit
- Xi says Chancay Port to consolidate Peru's position as gateway that connects land and sea, Asia and Latin America
- Xi says China ready to build new land-sea corridor between China, Latin America
- Xi says China-Peru ties have become a model of solidarity, cooperation among countries of different sizes, systems, cultures
- Xi calls on China, Peru to promote integration of industrial and supply chains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.