China willing to exchange experience on industrial park construction with Peru: Xi

Xinhua) 13:02, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to exchange experience on industrial park construction with Peru, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks in his talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

