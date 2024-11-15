Xi says China ready to build new land-sea corridor between China, Latin America

Xinhua) 09:48, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China is ready to work with Peru to build a new land-sea corridor between China and Latin America with Chancay Port as a starting point.

Xi made the remarks in his talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, adding that the corridor, which will connect the Inca Trail with the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, will open up a road of common prosperity and happiness for Peru and other Latin American and Caribbean countries.

