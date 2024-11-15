Xi: Usher China-Peru ties into brighter future

November 15, 2024 By Zhou Jin ( China Daily

Journalists work on Wednesday at the APEC 2024 International Media Center in Lima, Peru. The APEC Economic Leaders' Week started on Sunday, and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held on Saturday. (FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY)

President Xi Jinping and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra will attend the inauguration ceremony of Chancay Port via video, expecting to further promote the connectivity of Latin America and boost regional development and integration.

Xi revealed the information in a signed article published on Thursday in Peruvian media outlet El Peruano as he was set to start his state visit to the country and attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima.

Located about 78 kilometers north of Lima, Chancay is a natural deep-water port. It is not only an important project under Belt and Road cooperation between Beijing and Lima, but also will be the first smart port in South America.

Once in operation, it will become a major gateway to the oceans and a crucial hub in the South Pacific Ocean region, helping to redistribute cargo from countries such as Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, and Paraguay.

According to Xi, the first phase of the project, when completed, will reduce the sea shipping time from Peru to China to 23 days, thus cutting logistics costs by at least 20 percent.

It is expected to generate $4.5 billion in annual revenue for Peru and directly create more than 8,000 jobs.

The completion of Chancay Port will enable Peru to put in place a multidimensional, diverse and efficient network of connectivity spanning from coast to inland, from Peru to Latin America and farther on to the Caribbean, Xi said in the article.

The port also will focus on fulfilling its social responsibility for rescuing and protecting wild animals and improving the ecological environment, he said.

"It is thus very important that we work together to ensure the success of Chancay Port from construction through operation, so that the route from Chancay to Shanghai will lead China, Peru, and Latin America to common development and prosperity," he noted.

The president said in his article that China is also ready to launch in Peru more "small and beautiful" livelihood cooperation projects, open more Luban Workshops and centers for Chinese language and professional skills, and strengthen cooperation on vocational education. The Luban Workshop is a Chinese vocational training program that aims to nurture workers around the world who are highly skillful, professional and innovative.

"We will encourage Chinese companies to create more jobs and fulfill their social responsibilities in Peru, making our paisano friendship more tangible and beneficial," he said, noting that Peruvians endearingly refer to the Chinese people as paisano.

China has been Peru's largest trading partner and largest export market for 10 consecutive years. Last year, Peru's exports to China accounted for 36 percent of its total exports, and Chinese businesses have an investment stock of about $30 billion in Peru.

The Las Bambas copper mine, a project with investment from Chinese enterprises, contributes to about 1 percent of Peru's GDP, creating tens of thousands of job opportunities, Xi noted.

In addition, Saul Garrido Rosillo Hospital in Tumbes, a project undertaken by a Chinese enterprise, will serve over 100,000 local residents, and a water project in three districts of Lima will enable more than 400,000 people to have access to clean water and sanitation services, he said.

Peru is the first Latin American country to sign a free trade agreement package with China, and it is among the first in Latin America to participate in cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

This is Xi's second visit to Peru since taking office as president. In June, he received Boluarte, who made a state visit to China.

Calling Peru a "neighbor" of China across the Pacific Ocean, Xi said that every time he has gone to the country, he has been overwhelmed by the friendly sentiments of the Peruvian people toward the Chinese people.

Peru's Congress recently declared Feb 1 as Peru-China Fraternity Day, and Chinese restaurants in Peru are called chifa, which is similar to the Chinese word chifan, meaning dining.

This bond of friendship and affection is rooted in the wisdom of their ancient civilizations, and has become stronger through China-Peru win-win cooperation, he said.

Xi called on the two countries to build on the bilateral traditional friendship to expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.

Peru was one of the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic relations with China, and the relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2013.

Xi said that bilateral ties have grown stronger, and the two countries' results-oriented cooperation has been fruitful, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

'Trustworthy friend'

In fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, China sent a team of medical experts to Peru and provided vaccines and other medical supplies to the best of its ability, Xi said.

"We have proved through concrete actions that China is a trustworthy friend that Peru can rely on in crucial moments," he said.

The president also called on the two nations to strengthen exchange and cooperation in culture, arts, education, scientific research, tourism, youth, cultural heritage protection, archaeology, and other areas.

He also urged more measures by the two sides to facilitate personnel exchanges to garner greater public support for bilateral relations.

Regarding the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi said that China firmly supports Peru's presidency of APEC and will work closely with the Latin American country to ensure a successful and productive meeting.

'Lima Imprint'

Beijing is ready to work with Lima to enhance Asia-Pacific cooperation with a "Lima Imprint" and make new contributions to building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, Xi said.

This will be the third time that Peru hosts the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting after 2008 and 2016.

The themes of the three meetings, from "A New Commitment to Asia-Pacific Development" to "Quality Growth and Human Development", and this year's "Empower, Include, Grow", attest to Peru's firm resolve to promote an open Asia-Pacific economy and world economic growth, Xi said.

They also represent a strong "Lima Voice" for openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, he added.

China is ready to join Peru in championing true multilateralism, and in promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, Xi said.

Beijing would also like to work with Lima to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and build together a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

