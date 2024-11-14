Interview: Xi's visit to further advance Peru-China all-around cooperation, says Peru's Congress president

LIMA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Peru highly regards its relations with China, and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the country is seen as an opportunity to further deepen cooperation across various fields and bring greater benefits to the two peoples, President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Salhuana has said.

Salhuana made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua ahead of Xi's attendance at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima and a state visit to Peru from Nov. 13 to 17.

This will be Xi's second visit to the country following his 2016 state visit, and the people of Peru eagerly await Xi's arrival as the visit will strengthen their traditional friendship and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Salhuana praised China's remarkable development achievements, highlighting its steady pursuit of goals, rapid economic growth, and significant improvements in the quality of life brought about by advancements in infrastructure, such as highways, high-speed rail, and smart city management.

China's advances in intelligent and mobile technology have facilitated daily life and boosted national competitiveness, which Peru is also working to develop, said Salhuana.

Salhuana highlighted China's active role in APEC in fostering regional trade and investment, technology transfer, and infrastructure connectivity, calling China a critical engine for global economic development.

He pointed to the Chancay Port project as a real-world example of how China supports the development of other countries while advancing itself. Peru's central position along the western coast of South America makes it well-positioned as a regional hub, he said, noting that the Chinese-funded port will reduce shipping times to Asia, promoting trade between Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and other Latin American countries with Asian countries including China.

The project offered immense market opportunities for Latin America's agriculture, mining, and manufacturing sectors, and will boost economic vitality across the region, he said, adding that Peru is entering a promising new phase of development.

The Chancay Port project is a vivid example of the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Peru, Salhuana said, expressing optimism that the two nations will continue to enhance collaboration in infrastructure, industrial upgrades, and sectors like trade, technology, and education.

As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum jointly announced by the leaders of the two sides, Salhuana noted that China plays a vital role in promoting development in Latin America, with many regional countries viewing China as a key strategic partner.

The partnership goes beyond commerce and economy, encompassing cultural exchanges, multilateral cooperation, technological exchange, and experience-sharing, said Salhuana. He described Peru-China relations as close and smooth, expressing hope for expanded cooperation across diverse fields.

Salhuana highlighted the long-standing friendship between Peru and China, which is deeply cherished by both peoples.

Noting that this year marks the 175th anniversary of the arrival of the first batch of Chinese people in Peru, Salhuana said that those Chinese immigrants and their descendants have played a vital role in Peru's social, economic, and cultural progress, enriching its cultural diversity.

The Chinese culture has deeply integrated into the daily lives of Peruvians, who have embraced Chinese customs and values such as hard work, integrity, humility, and diligence -- qualities that Peruvians hold in high regard, said Salhuana, adding that Peruvians affectionately refer to the Chinese as "paisano" (old pal).

He also expressed Peru's anticipation for continued cultural exchanges with China, hoping for greater mutual understanding and a path toward shared prosperity between the two nations.

