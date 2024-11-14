Chinese, Peruvian presidents to attend inauguration of Chancay Port via video

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published Thursday in Peruvian media outlet El Peruano that during his visit, he and President Dina Boluarte will attend the inauguration ceremony of Chancay Port via video.

The article, titled China-Peru Friendship: Setting Sail Toward an Even Brighter Future, was released as Xi is traveling to Peru for the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima and a state visit to the Latin American country.

The completion of Chancay Port will enable Peru to put in place a multi-dimensional, diverse and efficient network of connectivity spanning from coast to inland, from Peru to Latin America and further on to the Caribbean, Xi said.

"It will also help build an Inca Trail of the New Era with Chancay Port as its starting point, thus boosting the overall development and integration of the region," he added.

In the article, Xi called for joint efforts of both countries to ensure the success of Chancay Port from construction through operation, so that the route from Chancay to Shanghai will lead China, Peru and Latin America to common development and prosperity.

China is ready to work with Peru to champion true multilateralism, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, Xi said.

Xi noted that the world is undergoing faster transformation unseen in a century, and humanity has again come to a crossroads in history.

China is willing to work with Peru to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and build together a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

China firmly supports Peru's APEC presidency and will work closely with Peru to ensure a successful and productive meeting, enhance Asia-Pacific cooperation with a "Lima Imprint," and make new contributions to building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, Xi said.

