Xi's cultural exchange footprints: Peru, China's 'neighbor' across the Pacific Ocean

(People's Daily App) 08:39, November 14, 2024

The Shizai Bronze Ding from the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046BC–771BC), an armored Terracotta Warrior from the Qin Dynasty (221BC–206BC) and a tri-colored glazed pottery camel from the Tang Dynasty (618–907) – these are just a few of the more than 100 cultural relics that weave together the story of China’s ancient civilization.

On November 21, 2016, President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, together with then Peruvian first couple, attended the closing ceremony of the China-Latin America Cultural Exchange Year in Lima. They also visited the Long Distance Separates No Bosom Friends - Treasures of China exhibition.

In recent years, bilateral cultural exchanges are flourishing. The two peoples, though separated by long distance, enjoy connected hearts and deep friendship, Xi said at the closing ceremony.

During their visit to the National Museum of Archaeology, Anthropology and History of Peru, the two heads of state and their wives viewed the photo exhibition A River of Civilization – Mutual Learning between China and Peru. They also attended a joint performance by the China National Traditional Orchestra and National Symphony Orchestra of Peru, featuring the Chinese folk song "Song of Yimeng Mountain" and a Peruvian folk song "El Cóndor Pasa." The soft, graceful sound of the Chinese pipa and the ethereal tones of the Peruvian bamboo flutes and pan pipes created a harmonious blend.

The ruins of the ancient city of Machu Picchu, Peru (People's Daily/Zhang Penghui)

The Long Distance Separates No Bosom Friends- Treasures of China exhibition displayed 121 items, including intricately carved jade pieces from the Neolithic period, Tang San Cai (tri-colored glazed pottery of the Tang Dynasty), and porcelain that showcased the cultural exchanges along the Silk Road.

"This piece comes from Shaanxi Province, the birthplace of Chinese civilization," Xi said as he pointed to a Qin Terracotta Warrior, "Shaanxi Province is also my hometown."

Xi also explained the origin of the oracle-bone script character "mu," which translates to "eye."

At this moment, the rich histories of the Chinese and Inca civilizations were presented to the world in a tangible way.

"President Xi took great pride in explaining," said Ivan Ghezzi Solis, then director of the Peru's National Museum of Archaeology, Anthropology and History, recalling the scene as if it was still fresh in his mind. "President Xi provided specific details, demonstrating his deep understanding of Chinese history."

In recent years, China and Peru have embraced Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), strengthening cultural exchanges and mutual learning. Since 2023, exhibitions such as the Journey Through Civilizations World Tour in Peru and the Inca "Sky Road" Andean Culture Exhibition in China received warm welcome by visitors in both countries.

Light of the Sun: A Dialogue Between Ancient Shu and Inca Civilizations exhibition at the Inca Museum in Cusco, Peru, November 2024 (People's Daily/Zhang Penghui)

In November 2024, the exhibition Light of the Sun: A Dialogue Between Ancient Shu and Inca Civilizations was held at the Inca Museum (Museo Inka) in Cusco, Peru. Themed "Dialogue and Mutual Learning," the exhibition featured artifacts from the Sanxingdui and Jinsha sites alongside Inca relics, highlighting the unique beauty of both civilizations and celebrating the harmony of human culture.

During his visit to Peru in 2016, Xi was awarded the Grand-Cross Medal of Honor by the Peruvian Congress and delivered an important speech titled "Sailing Forward to Build A Bright Future of China-Latin America Relations" at the Peruvian Congress. His mention of iconic Inca sites like Machu Picchu and the Nazca Lines resonated with the local audience.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the Peruvian Congress in Lima, Peru on November 21, 2016.

Peru is an ancient civilization and the birthplace of the Inca civilization. Due to the distance between China and Peru, the phrase "From China to Peru" has come to mean "to have traveled all over the world."

President Xi Jinping noted that Peru is China's "neighbor" across the Pacific Ocean. The two peoples, though separated by long distance, enjoy connected hearts and deep friendship.

Cultural exchanges between China and Peru enjoy a time-honored history. Over 400 years ago, Chinese explorers braved the Pacific, opening up the maritime Silk Road. Since then, exchanges have flourished, with many Chinese immigrants settling in Peru. Today, Peru is home to over 3 million Chinese descendants.

Peruvian artists pose in traditional clothing. (People's Daily/Zhang Penghui)

As an important country in Latin America, Peru has deepened its political trust, practical cooperation and cultural exchanges with China since establishing diplomatic relations. President Xi's regular dialogues with Peruvian leaders have paved the way for continued strengthening of bilateral ties.

Eight years since his last visit, President Xi is returning to Peru to reaffirm the friendship between the two nations and to elevate China-Peru and China-Latin America cultural exchanges, mutual learning and practical cooperation to new heights.

