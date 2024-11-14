Story shared by Xi: A Peruvian family's bond with China

(People's Daily App) 08:30, November 14, 2024

On November 21, 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech entitled "Sailing Forward to Build A Bright Future of China-Latin America Relations" at the Peruvian Congress, during which he mentioned the late Peruvian journalist and writer Antonio Fernandez Arce.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the Peruvian Congress in Lima, Peru on November 21, 2016.

In 1970, his daughter Flor de Maria Fernandez was born in Beijing. But unfortunately, she suffered from septicemia. After then-Chinese premier Zhou Enlai became aware of her condition, he immediately directed medical experts for her treatment. The Chinese People's Liberation Army organized soldiers to rush to the hospital to donate blood for Arce's daughter.

Eventually, Maria returned safe. After she grew up, like her father, Maria contributed to enhancing China-Peru friendship.

Hearing Xi mention her father via the internet, the older daughter of Arce, Lourdes Fernandez Esquivel, was deeply moved. "My father was a simple and humble person," she said. "I am honored that the Chinese president has recognized the work he has done over the years to strengthen the friendship between the peoples of Peru and China."

"I once asked my father, what has China brought you? This was his answer: 'When I first came to this country, China was still poor, but possessed the courage and perseverance to overcome difficulties. China relied on its own efforts to achieve liberation, and will certainly be able to play a leading role in the future. Five thousand years of cultural and technological development and progress have supported China as a leading force in the next century.'"

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)