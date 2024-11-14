China-LatAm cultural exchange events held in Peru, Brazil

SAO PAULO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- A series of cultural exchange events between China and Latin America took place recently in Peru and Brazil, enhancing mutual understanding and deepening cultural exchanges.

On Nov. 6, the 2024 Forum on Dialogue between the Civilizations of China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) was held in Lima, Peru. More than 150 political leaders, scholars, and business representatives from China, Peru, Argentina, and over 10 other Latin American countries gathered to discuss the theme "Civilizational Heritage and Modern Development."

The forum aimed to promote cultural exchanges, preserve and develop heritage, provide intellectual support and explore cooperation for modernization.

On the same day, the launch ceremony of the China Hour TV program and China Audiovisual Month was held in Lima.

The program will feature a variety of high-quality Chinese audiovisual programs, including The Three-Body Problem, Minning Town and The Tale of Rose.

The event also included the Latin American debut of the Spanish edition of The Three-Body Problem, a live dubbing performance of the series, the international debut of A Bird's Eye View of New Chongqing, and a video exhibition titled "New Chongqing in Light and Shadow."

On Monday, the photo album and photo exhibition "Beautiful China, Beautiful Brazil" was launched in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, showcasing the natural beauty, history, culture, economic ties, cultural exchanges, and collaborative achievements between China and Brazil.

On Tuesday, an exchange activity took place at the University of Sao Paulo, where over 200 students, teachers, and guests engaged in discussions on strengthening people-to-people exchanges between China and Brazil.

The university also hosted an exhibition focusing on Brazilian youths' views on China.

