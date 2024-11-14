Brazilian youths feel encouraged to deepen friendship with China

November 14, 2024 China Daily

Students and teachers at the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil have shared their excitement over receiving a reply letter from President Xi Jinping, expressing their wish for strengthened understanding and enduring friendship between the two countries and their peoples.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil.

In anticipation of Xi's upcoming state visit to Brazil, where he will also attend the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, 21 students and teachers from the university, who participated in the "Looking China "international youth film project, wrote a letter to him, expressing their delight over his visit.

In their letter, the students and teachers shared how the project provided them with deep cultural experiences, insights into China's development, and lasting friendships with Chinese peers, all of which they documented through short films. They said they believe that President Xi's visit symbolizes a significant moment for the two nations that will have global implications.

Recently, Xi replied to letters from more than 100 friendly individuals from all walks of life in Brazil, including teachers and students from the university, encouraging them to continuously contribute to the China-Brazil friendship.

In his reply letter, Xi welcomed Brazilian friends to visit China more often and witness firsthand the myriad facets of Chinese modernization.

He expressed the hope that people from all walks of life in both countries will play a positive role in advancing the continuous growth of China-Brazil relations and making China-Brazil friendship "flow unceasingly like the Yangtze River and the Amazon River".

Cecilia Mello, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo, who initiated the university's letter to the Chinese president, expressed her joy and honor at receiving Xi's reply.

The film professor, who is also the university's coordinator for the "Looking China" project, said that during their visit to China, they were captivated by the country's stunning landscapes and deeply moved by the warmth, resilience, and strength of the Chinese people. She also expressed the wish for an everlasting friendship between the two nations.

She made the remarks on Tuesday during the "China-Brazil Youth Storytelling" event at the university, where over 200 participants from the two countries discussed the significance of youth and cultural exchanges.

Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior, rector of the university, highlighted many similarities between China and Brazil and also their vast potential for cooperation in areas such as the economy, agriculture, green energy, culture, and film.

He thanked the "Looking China "project for its contributions to youth exchanges, and announced the establishment of a China Center at the university to facilitate future collaboration.

Kang Zhen, vice-president of Beijing Normal University and the host of the project, said that Xi's letter has helped people better understand the importance and responsibility of fostering cultural exchanges between China and Brazil.

The letter has inspired continued efforts in fostering communication and enhancing friendship between the two nations, he added.

The "Looking China" project has seen 14 successful editions since its inception in 2011. Since 2016, young people from Brazil have participated in the project for nine consecutive years. They visited 11 cities and provincial-level regions in China and made a total of 36 short films.

