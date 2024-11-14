China-Peru trade ties continue to deepen over past years

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Peru have continued to deepen bilateral trade cooperation in recent years, official data showed Thursday.

From 2016 to 2023, bilateral trade grew at an average annual rate of 14.6 percent, according to data released by China's General Administration of Customs.

In the first 10 months of this year, bilateral trade jumped 16.8 percent year on year to 254.69 billion yuan (about 35 billion U.S. dollars), the data showed.

Between January and October, China exported 40.43 billion yuan of mechanical and electrical products to Peru, which accounted for half of China's total exports to Peru.

China's exports of automobiles and parts, mobile phones, laptops and home appliances saw rapid growth during the period.

In the same period, China imported 148.95 billion yuan of metal ore and 14.47 billion yuan of agricultural products from Peru, marking an increase of 19.2 percent and 23.8 percent, respectively.

China and Peru established a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2013. China is currently Peru's largest trading partner, export market and source of imports.

