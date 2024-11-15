We Are China

Xi, Peruvian president Boluarte attend opening ceremony of Chancay Port via video

Xinhua) 08:16, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the Chancay Port via video link.

Xi flew in earlier Thursday to pay a state visit to Peru and attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

