Xi says China ready to champion true multilateralism with Peru

Xinhua) 14:54, November 14, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Peru to champion true multilateralism, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published Thursday in Peruvian media outlet El Peruano.

The article titled China-Peru Friendship: Setting Sail Toward an Even Brighter Future was released as Xi is traveling to Peru for the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima and a state visit to the Latin American country.

Xi noted that the world is undergoing faster transformation unseen in a century, and humanity has again come to a crossroads in history.

China is willing to work with Peru to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and build together a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)