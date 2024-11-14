Portuguese edition of Xi's book "Up and Out of Poverty" released in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The launch ceremony of the Portuguese edition of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on poverty relief, "Up and Out of Poverty," and a seminar on the governance of China and Brazil were held in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Nearly 300 guests from China and Brazil attended the event, noting that strengthening exchanges between the two countries on poverty alleviation and governance, while jointly exploring modernization paths suited to their respective national conditions, holds positive significance for the two countries as they embark on the next "golden 50 Years" of bilateral relations.

During the launch ceremony, the guests from both countries jointly unveiled the book and exchanged views on their countries' governance experience.

The book, which outlines Xi's perspectives on poverty eradication, local governance, reform, and development, introduces ideas related to Chinese modernization and emphasizes people-centered values, the internal driving force for reform and innovation, the independent path chosen by China, and the common values of win-win cooperation for humanity, said the organizers.

They added that the book is expected to provide new spiritual and practical inspiration that will foster exchanges and cooperation between China and Brazil in various fields, including poverty reduction and modernization efforts.

Osmar Junior, executive secretary of Brazil's Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, said that the book holds even greater significance in a world of turbulence and transformation.

He added that the book shares profound insights into national governance and social development, offering valuable lessons on poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, translator of the book's Portuguese edition and professor at Brazil's Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), said cultural guidance is particularly important in China's practice of poverty alleviation, noting that the traditional Chinese wisdom underpins Xi's governance philosophy.

Henrique da Nobrega, president of the Brazil-China Friendship Association, said the Chinese experience presented in the book proves that only with unwavering political will and effective policy implementation is it possible to overcome poverty, adding that it not only reflects China's poverty eradication efforts but also serves as a global call to action for greater contributions to poverty alleviation.

The event was co-hosted by China's State Council Information Office, China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in Brazil, and the Lula Institute, among others.

