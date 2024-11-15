Xi arrives in Lima for state visit to Peru, APEC meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping is warmly welcomed by Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen and other senior officials upon his arrival at the Callao Air Base in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. Xi arrived here Thursday to pay a state visit to the Republic of Peru and attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the invitation of President Dina Boluarte. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Thursday for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Lima for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Lima for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
People perform lion dance to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. Xi arrived in Lima Thursday for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. (Xinhua/Xu Rui)
People welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. Xi arrived in Lima Thursday for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. (Xinhua/Bi Xiaoyang)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Lima for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Members of an honor guard line up at the airport in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Lima Thursday for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. (Xinhua/Zheng Kaijun)
People welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. Xi arrived in Lima Thursday for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. (Xinhua/Bi Xiaoyang)
Members of an honor guard line up at the airport in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Lima Thursday for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Lima for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
