Xi arrives in Lima for state visit to Peru, APEC meeting

Xinhua) 08:08, November 15, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping is warmly welcomed by Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen and other senior officials upon his arrival at the Callao Air Base in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. Xi arrived here Thursday to pay a state visit to the Republic of Peru and attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the invitation of President Dina Boluarte. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Thursday for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

