Xi calls on China, Peru to promote integration of industrial and supply chains
(Xinhua) 09:27, November 15, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on China and Peru to promote the integration of industrial and supply chains.
Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.
