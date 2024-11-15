Xi calls for open Asia-Pacific economy

Xinhua) 08:31, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that he is willing to work with all parties to make new contributions to building an open Asia-Pacific economy, promoting world economic growth, and jointly building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks in a written statement upon arriving here for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)