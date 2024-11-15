We Are China

Xi attends welcome ceremony hosted by Peruvian President Boluarte

Xinhua) 08:38, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended a grand welcome ceremony hosted by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

Xi flew in earlier in the day to pay a state visit to Peru and attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)