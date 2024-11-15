Xi says China-Peru ties have become a model of solidarity, cooperation among countries of different sizes, systems, cultures

Xinhua) 09:29, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China-Peru ties have become a model of solidarity and cooperation among countries of different sizes, systems, and cultures.

Xi made the remarks in his talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

