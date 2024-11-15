Peruvians have eagerly awaited Xi's visit

10:48, November 15, 2024 By Mo Jingxi ( China Daily

People from various sectors in Peru have eagerly anticipated President Xi Jinping's visit to the Latin American country, hoping that it will foster practical China-Peru cooperation across a range of fields and bring greater benefits to both peoples.

Xi, who departed Beijing on Wednesday, will attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, the capital of Peru, and make a state visit to Peru.

This will be the Chinese president's second visit to Peru since 2016. Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra extended an invitation to Xi during a meeting in San Francisco last year.

Raul Perez-Reyes, the Peruvian minister of transportation who accompanied Boluarte during her visit to China in June, told Xinhua News Agency: "In a span of 12 months, the two heads of state will meet for the third time. This fully reflects the high level of Peru-China relations." Perez-Reyes expressed hope that Xi's visit will bring fresh momentum to cooperation in such areas as infrastructure, technology, and communications, fostering common development that will benefit both countries.

Orlando Leiva Meza, a member of the Peruvian-Chinese Cultural Institute who studied traditional Chinese medicine in China in the 1980s, said he has witnessed firsthand the deep affection the Chinese people have for Peru, which Peru reciprocates.

"President Xi's visit is a vote of confidence in Peru," he said, noting that it will significantly strengthen Peru-China relations in all areas, particularly in terms of cultural exchange.

Leiva said he expects important agreements to be reached during the Chinese president's visit, to facilitate more professional exchanges between China and Peru and contribute to a brighter future for the two ancient civilizations.

A staff member with the ticket office at Basilica Cathedral of Lima, one of the city's main tourist attractions, said she has received many Chinese tourists in recent years due to the good relations between the countries.

"I saw a lot more Chinese, especially in the last two days. I think it's because of Chancay Port," said the staff member, identified only as Veronica, who added that the Belt and Road Initiative project could bring more Peruvian products to the rest of the world.

Veronica said she expected more tourists from China to improve the sluggish tourism sector.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)