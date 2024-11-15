Xi says Chancay Port to consolidate Peru's position as gateway that connects land and sea, Asia and Latin America

Xinhua) 10:06, November 15, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, attend the opening ceremony of the Chancay Port via video link in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chancay Port will strongly consolidate Peru's position as a gateway that connects land and sea, Asia and Latin America, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when attending the opening ceremony of the Chancay Port via video link with his Peruvian counterpart Dina Boluarte.

The Chancay Port is not only a good deep-water port, but also the first smart port and green port in South America, which, when completed, will also bring Peru huge revenues and create a large number of jobs, Xi said.

In his talks with Boluarte on Thursday, Xi said that China is ready to work with Peru to build a new land-sea corridor between China and Latin America with Chancay Port as a starting point.

The corridor, to connect the Inca Trail with the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, will open up a road of common prosperity and happiness for Peru and other Latin American and Caribbean countries, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, attend the opening ceremony of the Chancay Port via video link in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

This combo photo shows Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, attending the opening ceremony of the Chancay Port via video link in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi, Li Mengxin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)