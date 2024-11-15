Home>>
Xi calls for global network for dialogue and cooperation among civilizations
(Xinhua) 13:05, November 15, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Peru should explore the establishment of a global network for dialogue and cooperation among civilizations, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
Xi made the remarks in his talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.
