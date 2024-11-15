Home>>
Xi says enhancing solidarity, cooperation serves common interests of Asia-Pacific, Global South
(Xinhua) 13:07, November 15, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that the Asia-Pacific economies are deeply integrated, and that it serves the common interests of the Asia-Pacific family and the Global South to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, as well as maintain regional stability and prosperity.
Xi made the remarks in his talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Peruvians have eagerly awaited Xi's visit
- Xi says Chancay Port to consolidate Peru's position as gateway that connects land and sea, Asia and Latin America
- Xi says China ready to build new land-sea corridor between China, Latin America
- Xi says China-Peru ties have become a model of solidarity, cooperation among countries of different sizes, systems, cultures
- Xi calls on China, Peru to promote integration of industrial and supply chains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.