Xi says enhancing solidarity, cooperation serves common interests of Asia-Pacific, Global South

Xinhua) 13:07, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that the Asia-Pacific economies are deeply integrated, and that it serves the common interests of the Asia-Pacific family and the Global South to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, as well as maintain regional stability and prosperity.

Xi made the remarks in his talks with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

