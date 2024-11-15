We Are China

Xi attends welcome ceremony hosted by Peruvian President Boluarte

Ecns.cn) 16:08, November 15, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a grand welcome ceremony hosted by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

