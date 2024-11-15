Home>>
Vicky on the move | Strengthening the China-Peru friendship
(People's Daily App) 01:06, November 15, 2024
President Xi Jinping will soon arrive in Lima to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a state visit to Peru. This marks his second state visit to Peru, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations. So what does the China-Peru relationship look like? Watch this video. (Produced by Wang Zi, Wang Xiangyu, Di Jingyuan and Liang Peiyu)
