Vicky on the move | Strengthening the China-Peru friendship

(People's Daily App) 01:06, November 15, 2024

President Xi Jinping will soon arrive in Lima to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a state visit to Peru. This marks his second state visit to Peru, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations. So what does the China-Peru relationship look like? Watch this video. (Produced by Wang Zi, Wang Xiangyu, Di Jingyuan and Liang Peiyu)

