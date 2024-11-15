Home>>
China, Peru continue to support WTO-centered multilateral trading system
(Xinhua) 11:24, November 15, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Peru will continue to support an open, transparent, and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization (WTO), said a joint statement issued Thursday.
Both countries are ready to continue to actively promote the reform of the WTO, restore the normal functioning of the dispute settlement mechanism, and enhance the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral trading system, said the statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Peru to enhance cooperation on fishing
- China, Peru stress AI cooperation, digital inclusivity
- China, Peru to incorporate projects in emerging areas into bilateral cooperation
- China, Peru welcome the signing of a protocol on upgrading their free trade agreement
- Peruvians have eagerly awaited Xi's visit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.