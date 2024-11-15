China, Peru continue to support WTO-centered multilateral trading system

Xinhua) 11:24, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Peru will continue to support an open, transparent, and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization (WTO), said a joint statement issued Thursday.

Both countries are ready to continue to actively promote the reform of the WTO, restore the normal functioning of the dispute settlement mechanism, and enhance the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral trading system, said the statement.

