China, Peru to enhance cooperation on fishing
(Xinhua) 11:09, November 15, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Peru are willing to enhance their cooperation on fishing industry, so as to promote the sustainable development of this industry, said a joint statement issued Thursday.
