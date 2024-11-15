Languages

China, Peru to enhance cooperation on fishing

(Xinhua) 11:09, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Peru are willing to enhance their cooperation on fishing industry, so as to promote the sustainable development of this industry, said a joint statement issued Thursday.

