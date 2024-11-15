China, Peru to incorporate projects in emerging areas into bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 10:58, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Peru are willing to incorporate projects in such emerging areas as circular economy, sustainable agriculture, industrial and supply chains, digital economy investment and green development into bilateral cooperation, said a joint statement issued Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)