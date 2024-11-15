Languages

China, Peru stress AI cooperation, digital inclusivity

(Xinhua) 11:07, November 15, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Peru stressed the importance of cooperation in artificial intelligence capacity building, and enhancing the digital competitiveness of all people, especially vulnerable groups, said a joint statement issued Thursday.

