China, Peru welcome the signing of a protocol on upgrading their free trade agreement
(Xinhua) 10:51, November 15, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Peru welcomed the signing of a protocol on upgrading the bilateral free trade agreement during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, said a joint statement issued Thursday.
