Xi's article on supporting Chinese modernization with high-quality population development to be published

Xinhua) 16:04, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on supporting Chinese modernization with high-quality population development will be published on Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 22nd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

