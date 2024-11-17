Xi says China to launch Global Cross-Border Data Flow Cooperation Initiative

Xinhua) 09:57, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will launch a Global Cross-Border Data Flow Cooperation Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his remarks at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima on Saturday.

