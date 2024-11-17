Xi congratulates commissioning of China's deep-ocean drilling vessel

Xinhua) 17:07, November 17, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter for the official commissioning of the country's first domestically designed and built deep-ocean drilling vessel Meng Xiang.

