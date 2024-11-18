Languages

Xi meets with Australian PM Albanese

(Xinhua) 20:46, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Monday with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Summit.

