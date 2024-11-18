Xi calls for multi-polar world, inclusive globalization ahead of G20 Summit

Xinhua) 14:54, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro for the 19th G20 Summit on Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed readiness to work with all parties for an equal and orderly multi-polar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

In a written statement, Xi hoped for the G20's greater role as an important platform for international economic cooperation.

This year's G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled for Nov. 18-19, marks the first gathering of the kind since the accession of the African Union (AU) as a full member, a historic milestone that strengthens the voice of the Global South.

Javier Miranda, former president of Uruguay's Broad Front party, expressed his hope that this summit will mark a significant step toward building a multi-polar world -- one that fosters dialogue.

In a world fraught with wars and conflicts, the commitment to dialogue stands as one goal of this G20 meeting, he told Xinhua.

Following its assumption of the presidency, Brazil has established the summit theme as "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet." Key priorities outlined by the Brazilian government include combating hunger, poverty, and inequality, advancing sustainable development, and driving reforms in global governance.

"Building a just world requires the G20 to honor the principles of mutual respect, equal-footed cooperation and mutual benefit, and support Global South countries in achieving greater development," Xi said in a signed article published in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo on Sunday.

"Building a sustainable planet requires the G20 to promote sustainable production and lifestyle as a way to achieve harmony between humanity and nature," he said.

The Chinese president also pledged China's active support for the initiative of a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty proposed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"As we gather at the G20 to address critical global issues such as governance, hunger, sustainability, and the environment, we recognize the crucial role of our partnership with China," said Rodrigo Castro, deputy secretary for Major Events and Promotion Actions of the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Many of the solutions to address challenges faced by developing nations stem from ideas and practices already implemented in China, Castro said.

"For us Brazilians who are hosting the G20 ... we are very proud to welcome the president and the entire Chinese delegation," he told Xinhua.

Apart from the G20 summit, Xi is also to pay a state visit to Brazil, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Xi will hold an in-depth exchange of views with the Brazilian president on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common interest.

Brazil is the second stop of Xi's two-nation tour, which has taken him to Peru. In Lima, he kept to a tight schedule, attending the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, paying a state visit to Peru and holding a series of bilateral meetings, including one with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the APEC meeting.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)