Infographics: G20 at a glance

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:05, November 18, 2024

The 19th G20 Leaders' Summit takes place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Nov 18 to 19. As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, G20 is expected to inject impetus into world economic growth and chart the course for improving global economic governance. Let's take a look at some key facts about G20.

