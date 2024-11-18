Xi arrives in Brazil for G20 Summit, state visit

Xinhua) 08:23, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Sunday for the 19th G20 Summit and a state visit to Brazil.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Rio de Janeiro for the 19th G20 Summit and a state visit to Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

People welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 17, 2024. Xi arrived here Sunday for the 19th G20 Summit and a state visit to Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Xinhua/Li Yan)

