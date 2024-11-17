Xi calls for reforming IMF, World Bank, WTO, promoting Global South representation

Xinhua) 14:38, November 17, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- It is important to press ahead with the reform of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the World Trade Organization (WTO) and to increase the representation and voice of the Global South, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a signed article published Sunday in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo.

The article titled "A Friendship Spanning Vast Oceans A Voyage Toward a Brighter Shared Future" was released as Xi is traveling to Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and a state visit to the country.

