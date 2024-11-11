Senior Chinese legislator calls for solidarity to tackle global challenges

Xinhua) 10:33, November 11, 2024

BRASILIA, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Wu Weihua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC), attended the 10th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit and paid a visit to Brazil from Wednesday to Saturday.

The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, Wu said in his keynote speech during the summit, urging G20 members to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to meet contemporary global challenges.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pointed out that legislative bodies have the responsibility and ability to play an active role in promoting mutually beneficial development and cooperation as well as pursuing equitable and reasonable global governance, the senior Chinese official said.

The NPC of China is ready to continue enhancing cooperation with legislative bodies worldwide to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

When meeting with Brazilian Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, and Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber of Deputies, Wu said under the guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership is advancing in a sound and stable manner, and the NPC is ready to deepen multi-level and multi-sector exchanges and cooperation with Brazil's Congress to help elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

The Brazilian side reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy and expressed its dedication to advancing Brazil-China relations and the two countries' exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

The Brazilian side also extended earnest anticipation to Xi's upcoming visit and expressed the willingness to make active efforts to ensure the success of the visit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)