Senior Chinese legislator calls on G20 to offer greater support to developing countries

Xinhua) 10:14, October 16, 2023

NEW DELHI, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- He Wei, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, has urged greater support from the Group of 20 (G20) to developing countries.

He led a delegation to the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit held here from Friday to Saturday, during which he delivered a keynote speech.

The senior Chinese legislator said global development is facing unprecedented challenges, and G20, as the main forum for international economic cooperation, should promote more inclusive, more universal and more resilient global development, and provide greater support to developing countries.

G20's legislature should strengthen communication and exchanges, adhere to the concept of cooperation that prioritizes development, solidarity and cooperation, and inclusiveness and openness, so as to inject new momentum into global development, He said.

China is willing to work with all parties to actively implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and promote the building of a community of shared future for mankind.

He also met separately with Duarte Pacheco, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and Ashebiri Gayo, acting president of the Pan-African Parliament.

