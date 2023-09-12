China's development is opportunity not challenge, premier tells U.S. at G20

Xinhua) 09:42, September 12, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang told U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit that China's development is an opportunity rather than a challenge for the U.S. and that both countries should strengthen exchanges.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks on Monday in response to a related query at a daily press briefing.

During Li's attendance at the G20 summit, he had brief exchanges with Biden and leaders of many other countries, Mao said.

Biden said the U.S. side hopes China's economy will continue to grow and that the U.S. will not prevent the development of China's economy, according to Mao.

