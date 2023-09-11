Home>>
Chinese premier returns to Beijing after attending 18th G20 Summit
(Xinhua) 09:23, September 11, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Sunday after attending the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation, paying an official visit to Indonesia and attending the 18th G20 Summit held in New Delhi, India.
State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Wu Zhenglong, among other accompanying officials, returned to Beijing on the same plane.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's development opportunity instead of risk for Europe -- Chinese premier
- Arab League welcomes African Union's membership in G20
- Chinese premier calls for strengthening confidence, expectations for future
- Li urges G20 to strengthen coordination
- With AU's entry, G20 broadens cooperation, development opportunities in Global South
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.