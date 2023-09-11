China's development opportunity instead of risk for Europe -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 09:15, September 11, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's development is an opportunity, not a risk, for Europe, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday.

No matter now or in the future, China is and will be a trustworthy friend and partner for Europe, he said during the meeting with European Council President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the 18th G20 Summit.

