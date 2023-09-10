Home>>
Chinese premier calls on G20 members to play exemplary role
(Xinhua) 16:02, September 10, 2023
NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday called on the Group of 20 (G20) members to play an exemplary role.
Li made the remarks while addressing the third session of the 18th G20 Summit.
"Only by doing a good job in the present can we have a good future," Li said.
Noting the most urgent issue at present is development, Li pointed out that the G20 members should place the issue of development at the center of macro-policy coordination.
