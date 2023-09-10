Full Text: Remarks by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Session I of the 18th G20 Summit

September 10, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the remarks by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Session I of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

Following is the full text of Li's remarks:

Remarks by H.E. Li Qiang

Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China

At Session I of the 18th G20 Summit

New Delhi, September 9, 2023

Your Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

Colleagues,

It is my great pleasure to attend the G20 New Delhi Summit. I wish to thank Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government for the thoughtful arrangements made for the summit, and warmly welcome the African Union into the G20!

The theme of this summit "One Earth, One Family, One Future" is of high significance, and encapsulates a similar vision with President Xi Jinping's proposal of building a community with a shared future for mankind. We may all have this feeling: when "global village" becomes a commonplace notion worldwide, it is not just about reduced time and space brought by economic growth and technological advances, but more importantly the ever closer ties between countries and individuals on this planet. It is like we are villagers living in the same village, and humanity is in a community with a shared future. In particular, under the compounded impacts of unprecedented global transformation and a once-in-a-century pandemic, much has changed in our world in recent years. The most important thing these changes tell us is that humanity is bound by a common stake. No one can stay unaffected in the event of major crises and common challenges, and solidarity and cooperation is the only right way forward.

In this "global village" where we all live, all countries, regardless of size or location, should take a broader view and do more thinking about the future of humanity while pursuing one's own interests. It is with such consideration in mind that President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. We call on all countries to respect each other, seek common ground while reserving differences, live together in peace, and work jointly to meet global challenges and create a better future. In particular, given the huge challenges confronting the global recovery and sustainable development, it is all the more important for G20 members to stick to solidarity and cooperation, and live up to our responsibility for peace and development, in the interest of humanity's shared future and well-being. We need to step up macroeconomic policy coordination, uphold the security of the international economic and financial systems, promote innovations in the digital economy and inject confidence and impetus into global growth, to be partners in promoting the world economic recovery. We need to steadfastly advance economic globalization, support the multilateral trading regime, firmly oppose the politicization of economic and trade issues, and keep global industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, to be partners in promoting open cooperation at the global level. We need to jointly protect planet Earth as our green home. We should uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, follow through on the G20 Green Development Pact, push forward green and low-carbon development, and protect the marine ecological environment, to be partners in promoting global sustainable development. In a word, we must choose solidarity over division, cooperation over confrontation, and inclusiveness over exclusion. Only by doing so can we open up brighter prospects for global development and usher in a better future for humankind.

China has all along stood for peace, development and win-win cooperation. We are committed to being a builder of world peace, contributor to global development and defender of the international order. Going forward, we will remain firm in deepening reform, expanding opening up, pursuing high-quality development, and advancing Chinese modernization. This year, the Chinese economy has generally been on an upward trajectory, and solid progress has been made in high-quality development. China's development enjoys bright prospects, and will inject more and fresh impetus to the global recovery and sustainable development. China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next month and the sixth China International Import Expo in November. All parties are welcome to take an active part in these events and share the opportunities of mutually beneficial cooperation. China is ready to make greater efforts together with all other parties for the good of our common planet, common home and common future!

Thank you!

